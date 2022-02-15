The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha South 57

Athens 39, Stratford 38

Bay Port 44, Green Bay Southwest 38

Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19

Crandon 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31

Florence 55, Niagara 48

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Lourdes Academy 39

La Crosse Central 67, Sparta 40

Laconia 87, Lomira 41

Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33

Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Mosinee 61, Freedom 57

Neenah 72, Kimberly 57

Notre Dame 61, De Pere 60

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47

Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48

Seymour 78, Oneida Nation 37

Shiocton 68, Little Chute 18

Watertown Luther Prep 62, University School of Milwaukee 48

Wausau East 53, Medford Area 46

Xavier 53, Oshkosh North 35

___

