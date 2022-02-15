By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed three Republican-backed bills aimed at preventing Chinese spies from infiltrating University of Wisconsin campuses, moves that opponents called racist and targeting a nonexistent problem. Republican lawmakers countered Tuesday the measures were needed to provide another layer of protection from spies from China infiltrating universities in the state. A UW System official said in testimony provided to a Senate committee that the university already takes steps to curb foreign influence on campuses. All three bills passed on party line votes, with all Republicans in support and Democrats opposed. They now go to the Assembly.

