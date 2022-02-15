The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 59, Webster 56

Aquinas 83, Arcadia 37

Arrowhead 64, Brookfield East 51

Baldwin-Woodville 57, Black River Falls 41

Baldwin-Woodville 62, Barron 45

Bangor 59, Necedah 37

Cambria-Friesland 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 36

Chequamegon 71, Washburn 49

Clayton 41, Winter 27

Coleman 63, Bonduel 59

Dominican 83, University School of Milwaukee 47

Drummond 51, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39

Drummond 51, Wrightstown 39

Elcho 70, Sevastopol 52

Florence 68, Crandon 40

Florence 74, Mercer 29

Hope 85, Kenosha Christian Life 37

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Athens 42

Ladysmith 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55

Lake Holcombe 62, Gilman 57

Laona-Wabeno 69, Wausaukee 43

Lomira 69, Horicon 68

Loyal 44, Lincoln 26

Madison Abundant Life 76, Williams Bay 67

Madison La Follette 72, Madison East 69

Manawa 73, Almond-Bancroft 66

Marathon 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56

Marshall 52, Beloit Memorial 49

Milw. Washington 65, Milwaukee South 56

Mondovi 58, Plum City 54

Nicolet 53, Grafton 48

Northland Pines 64, Rhinelander 60

Oak Creek 53, South Milwaukee 40

Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36

Omro 67, Westfield Area 47

Onalaska 71, Franklin 55

Pacelli 54, Rosholt 50

Platteville 68, Cassville 60

Port Edwards 70, New Lisbon 60

Prairie du Chien 52, Viroqua 50

Reedsville 62, Ozaukee 39

Riverdale 54, Wonewoc-Center 20

Royall 68, La Farge 25

Shullsburg 55, Argyle 43

Slinger 67, Waukesha North 45

Solon Springs 90, Bayfield 66

South Shore 90, Ashland 79

St. Marys Springs 63, Sheboygan Christian 53

Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57

Suring 62, Tigerton 21

Wild Rose 61, Tri-County 28

