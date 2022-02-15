The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 55, Manawa 26
Athens 58, Pittsville 30
Auburndale 65, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37
Augusta 62, Boyceville 46
Barneveld 53, Benton 42
Bonduel 59, Oconto Falls 45
Brodhead 50, Jefferson 42
Cambridge 58, Belleville 49
Cedar Grove-Belgium 75, Sheboygan Christian 63
Central Wisconsin Christian 48, Cambria-Friesland 44
Clinton 64, East Troy 52
Colby 51, Granton 18
Cuba City 60, Potosi/Cassville 50
Durand 56, Elk Mound 51
Edgar 73, Rosholt 32
Edgerton 65, Turner 20
Evansville 45, Whitewater 28
Fort Atkinson 64, Waterloo 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Menasha 38
Gibraltar 53, Sturgeon Bay 36
Gilman 53, Greenwood 15
Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian-Providence 25
Highland 76, Southwestern 47
Hillsboro 73, Viroqua 36
Hustisford 60, Wayland Academy 25
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Park 33
Kewaunee 59, Southern Door 30
Kohler 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48
Lancaster 47, Black Hawk 40
Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Hilbert 34
McDonell Central 76, Eleva-Strum 45
McFarland 70, Big Foot 44
Mishicot 43, Howards Grove 30
North Crawford 38, Weston 29
Oconto Falls 64, Waupaca 25
Oostburg 80, Ozaukee 41
Oshkosh West 72, West De Pere 65
Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 39
Pardeeville 67, Berlin 47
Peshtigo 60, Oconto 42
Phillips 70, Hurley 51
Prairie Farm 70, Bruce 23
Sevastopol 52, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 28
Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Random Lake 33
Spring Valley 58, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44
St. Mary Catholic 71, Reedsville 54
Stevens Point 56, New London 53
Suring 45, Tigerton 27
Union Grove 78, Burlington 30
Valders 60, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Wausau West 72, Appleton West 51
Whitehall 75, Port Edwards 37
Winter 61, Clayton 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Rhinelander 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..