By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (19-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -11

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Milwaukee after losing six games in a row.

The Bucks have gone 7-3 against division opponents. Milwaukee is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 2-10 against opponents from the Central Division. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 114-99 on Dec. 16, with Jrue Holiday scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday is averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), Myles Turner: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.