MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to return to the Wisconsin Assembly chamber to deliver his fourth State of the State speech as his reelection looms in November and the Republican-controlled Legislature nears the end of its session for the year. The Democratic governor gave his speech virtually last year, as it happened just before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available to the public. The speech Tuesday night comes about a month later than normal and as the Legislature prepares to end its biennial session in three weeks, making it even less likely that the Republicans who control it would act on anything Evers calls on them to do.

