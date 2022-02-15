MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to return to the Wisconsin Assembly chamber to deliver his fourth State of the State speech as his reelection looms in November and the Republican-controlled Legislature nears the end of its session for the year. The Democratic governor gave his speech virtually last year, as it happened just before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available to the public. According to excerpts of his speech released ahead of time, Evers will tout how he’s allocated billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money the state received, Wisconsin’s record-low unemployment rate and tax cuts he signed into law.

Watch the speech beginning at 7pm, courtesy of Wisconsin PBS.

