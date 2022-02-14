By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 for their third straight victory. Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland’s run. Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Bucks due to a sore left ankle. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game he believes it’s a short-term issue. Josh Hart scored 27 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.