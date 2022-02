The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian-Providence 25

Hillsboro 73, Viroqua 36

North Crawford 38, Weston 29

Oconto Falls 64, Waupaca 25

Union Grove 78, Burlington 30

Wausau West 72, Appleton West 51

Whitehall 75, Port Edwards 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..