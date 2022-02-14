The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 64, Brookfield East 51

Baldwin-Woodville 57, Black River Falls 41

Bangor 59, Necedah 37

Elcho 70, Sevastopol 52

Florence 68, Crandon 40

Florence 74, Mercer 29

Ladysmith 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55

Madison La Follette 72, Madison East 69

Marshall 52, Beloit Memorial 49

Mondovi 58, Plum City 54

Nicolet 53, Grafton 48

Oak Creek 53, South Milwaukee 40

Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36

Onalaska 71, Franklin 55

Reedsville 62, Ozaukee 39

Slinger 67, Waukesha North 45

Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57

Suring 62, Tigerton 21

Wild Rose 61, Tri-County 28

