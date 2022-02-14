The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 58, Pittsville 30

Auburndale 65, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37

Bonduel 59, Oconto Falls 45

Brodhead 50, Jefferson 42

Cambridge 58, Belleville 49

Clinton 64, East Troy 52

Colby 51, Granton 18

Durand 56, Elk Mound 51

Edgar 73, Rosholt 32

Edgerton 65, Turner 20

Fort Atkinson 64, Waterloo 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Menasha 38

Gibraltar 53, Sturgeon Bay 36

Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian-Providence 25

Highland 76, Southwestern 47

Hillsboro 73, Viroqua 36

Hustisford 60, Wayland Academy 25

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Park 33

Kewaunee 59, Southern Door 30

Kohler 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48

Lancaster 47, Black Hawk 40

Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Hilbert 34

McDonell Central 76, Eleva-Strum 45

Mishicot 43, Howards Grove 30

North Crawford 38, Weston 29

Oconto Falls 64, Waupaca 25

Oostburg 80, Ozaukee 41

Oshkosh West 72, West De Pere 65

Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 39

Pardeeville 67, Berlin 47

Peshtigo 60, Oconto 42

Phillips 70, Hurley 51

Prairie Farm 70, Bruce 23

Sevastopol 52, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 28

Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Random Lake 33

Spring Valley 58, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 44

St. Mary Catholic 71, Reedsville 54

Stevens Point 56, New London 53

Suring 45, Tigerton 27

Union Grove 78, Burlington 30

Valders 60, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Wausau West 72, Appleton West 51

Whitehall 75, Port Edwards 37

Winter 61, Clayton 57

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Rhinelander 47

___

