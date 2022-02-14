The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 59, Webster 56
Arrowhead 64, Brookfield East 51
Baldwin-Woodville 57, Black River Falls 41
Bangor 59, Necedah 37
Coleman 63, Bonduel 59
Elcho 70, Sevastopol 52
Florence 68, Crandon 40
Florence 74, Mercer 29
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Athens 42
Ladysmith 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Ladysmith 64, St. Croix Falls 55
Lake Holcombe 62, Gilman 57
Laona-Wabeno 69, Wausaukee 43
Lomira 69, Horicon 68
Madison La Follette 72, Madison East 69
Marshall 52, Beloit Memorial 49
Mondovi 58, Plum City 54
Nicolet 53, Grafton 48
Northland Pines 64, Rhinelander 60
Oak Creek 53, South Milwaukee 40
Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36
Omro 67, Westfield Area 47
Onalaska 71, Franklin 55
Platteville 68, Cassville 60
Prairie du Chien 52, Viroqua 50
Reedsville 62, Ozaukee 39
Riverdale 54, Wonewoc-Center 20
Shullsburg 55, Argyle 43
Slinger 67, Waukesha North 45
Solon Springs 90, Bayfield 66
St. Marys Springs 63, Sheboygan Christian 53
Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57
Suring 62, Tigerton 21
Wild Rose 61, Tri-County 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..