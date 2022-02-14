The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 58, Pittsville 30

Bonduel 59, Oconto Falls 45

Brodhead 50, Jefferson 42

Cambridge 58, Belleville 49

Clinton 64, East Troy 52

Edgerton 65, Turner 20

Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian-Providence 25

Highland 76, Southwestern 47

Hillsboro 73, Viroqua 36

Hustisford 60, Wayland Academy 25

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Park 33

Lancaster 47, Black Hawk 40

McDonell Central 76, Eleva-Strum 45

Mishicot 43, Howards Grove 30

North Crawford 38, Weston 29

Oconto Falls 64, Waupaca 25

Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 39

Phillips 70, Hurley 51

Prairie Farm 70, Bruce 23

Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Random Lake 33

Stevens Point 56, New London 53

Suring 45, Tigerton 27

Union Grove 78, Burlington 30

Valders 60, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Wausau West 72, Appleton West 51

Whitehall 75, Port Edwards 37

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Rhinelander 47

