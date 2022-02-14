The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 58, Pittsville 30
Bonduel 59, Oconto Falls 45
Brodhead 50, Jefferson 42
Cambridge 58, Belleville 49
Clinton 64, East Troy 52
Edgerton 65, Turner 20
Gilmanton 54, Coulee Christian-Providence 25
Highland 76, Southwestern 47
Hillsboro 73, Viroqua 36
Hustisford 60, Wayland Academy 25
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Park 33
Lancaster 47, Black Hawk 40
McDonell Central 76, Eleva-Strum 45
Mishicot 43, Howards Grove 30
North Crawford 38, Weston 29
Oconto Falls 64, Waupaca 25
Owen-Withee 45, Loyal 39
Phillips 70, Hurley 51
Prairie Farm 70, Bruce 23
Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Random Lake 33
Stevens Point 56, New London 53
Suring 45, Tigerton 27
Union Grove 78, Burlington 30
Valders 60, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Wausau West 72, Appleton West 51
Whitehall 75, Port Edwards 37
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Rhinelander 47
