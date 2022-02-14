MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch is proposing shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice. Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that Walker signed into law. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that another Republican running for governor, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, also wants to do away with the elections commission, but he wants to shift its duties to the secretary of state’s office. Both the current secretary of state, Doug La Follette, and attorney general, Josh Kaul, are Democrats. They are both up for reelection in November.

