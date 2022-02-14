By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst believes this might be the deepest team he’s had heading into the stretch run of a regular season. But that won’t stop the defending champions from seeking more help to fill the open roster spots created when they traded three players to land veteran center Serge Ibaka last week. The Bucks sent guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings and dealt forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the four-team trade that brought them Ibaka. Now they’re waiting to see what veterans become available on the buyout market.

