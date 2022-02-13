By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and Dorka Juhasz added 21 as No. 8 UConn broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Marquette 72-58. UConn has won two straight since its 169-game conference winning streak ended with a 72-69 home loss to Villanova. The Huskies are 17-5. UConn trailed much of the way before outscoring Marquette 24-9 over the final nine minutes.

