By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

Wisconsin is one of four states emerging as top priorities for Democrats in an election year when the party is facing fierce political headwinds. Wisconsin as well as Kansas, Michigan and Pennsylvania have Republican-controlled legislatures and Democratic-held governorships. And those governorships are on the ballot in the fall. If the governorships switch parties, a flood of GOP legislation that has been blocked so far would likely become law. If Democrats hold the northern trio of states that helped Democrat Joe Biden become president, Democrats improve their chances of holding them in the race for the White House in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.