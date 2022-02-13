MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton will be available before the end of the regular season.

