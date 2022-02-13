By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Among Catholic priests in the United States, few are African American and few are openly gay. Bryan Massingale is both, using his platform as a priest and professor to teach about racial injustice within the U.S. and urge the Catholic Church to be more welcoming to LGBTQ Catholics. His base is New York City — he teaches at Fordham University and sometimes preaches at a Catholic church in Harlem. He believes racism within Catholic ranks is a leading factor in the exodus of Black people to other Christian denominations. And he challenges the church’s doctrine that disapproves of same-sex unions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.