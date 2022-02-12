The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 76, Hortonville 47
Belleville 74, Waterloo 31
Bloomer 71, Barron 32
Bonduel 78, Algoma 52
Brodhead 50, Turner 48
Brookfield Central 65, Middleton 55
Brookfield East 87, Madison East 69
Brown Deer 76, Heritage Christian 70
Cameron 68, Hayward 52
Catholic Memorial 71, Lake Country Lutheran 68
Columbus 57, Merrill 38
DeForest 66, Beaver Dam 46
Eau Claire North 77, Bay Port 75
Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 48
Elmwood/Plum City 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33
Fort Atkinson 62, Monona Grove 41
Frederic 61, Birchwood 31
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Sturgeon Bay 49
Kaukauna 92, Fond du Lac 74
Kenosha Bradford 59, Union Grove 41
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Kimberly 103, Appleton West 55
Luther 82, Sparta 50
Madison Memorial 48, Beloit Memorial 40
Madison West 66, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Marquette University 69, Janesville Craig 49
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Lincoln 6
Menomonee Falls 92, Madison La Follette 73
Mukwonago 81, Wilmot Union 49
Neenah 65, Oshkosh North 40
Northwestern 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60
Oregon 81, Monroe 61
Osceola 68, Colfax 39
Peshtigo 68, Gillett 48
Platteville 63, Adams-Friendship 57
Roncalli 46, Little Chute 44
Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Madison Country Day 32
Saint Thomas More 82, The Prairie School 60
Sauk Prairie 63, Reedsburg Area 36
Seneca 87, Weston 15
Sheboygan Falls 56, Wrightstown 55
St. Croix Falls 65, Ladysmith 64
Sun Prairie 64, Racine Horlick 55
Valley Christian 54, Young Coggs Prep 52
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 65, Mercer 39
Waukesha South 77, Germantown 58
Wauwatosa East 70, Janesville Parker 49
Wayland Academy 57, Dodgeland 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
