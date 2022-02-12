The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 76, Hortonville 47

Belleville 74, Waterloo 31

Bloomer 71, Barron 32

Bonduel 78, Algoma 52

Brodhead 50, Turner 48

Brookfield Central 65, Middleton 55

Brookfield East 87, Madison East 69

Brown Deer 76, Heritage Christian 70

Cameron 68, Hayward 52

Catholic Memorial 71, Lake Country Lutheran 68

Columbus 57, Merrill 38

DeForest 66, Beaver Dam 46

Eau Claire North 77, Bay Port 75

Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 48

Elmwood/Plum City 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33

Fort Atkinson 62, Monona Grove 41

Frederic 61, Birchwood 31

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Sturgeon Bay 49

Kaukauna 92, Fond du Lac 74

Kenosha Bradford 59, Union Grove 41

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Kimberly 103, Appleton West 55

Luther 82, Sparta 50

Madison Memorial 48, Beloit Memorial 40

Madison West 66, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

Marquette University 69, Janesville Craig 49

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Lincoln 6

Menomonee Falls 92, Madison La Follette 73

Mukwonago 81, Wilmot Union 49

Neenah 65, Oshkosh North 40

Northwestern 84, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60

Oregon 81, Monroe 61

Osceola 68, Colfax 39

Peshtigo 68, Gillett 48

Platteville 63, Adams-Friendship 57

Roncalli 46, Little Chute 44

Saint Lawrence Seminary 59, Madison Country Day 32

Saint Thomas More 82, The Prairie School 60

Sauk Prairie 63, Reedsburg Area 36

Seneca 87, Weston 15

Sheboygan Falls 56, Wrightstown 55

St. Croix Falls 65, Ladysmith 64

Sun Prairie 64, Racine Horlick 55

Valley Christian 54, Young Coggs Prep 52

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 65, Mercer 39

Waukesha South 77, Germantown 58

Wauwatosa East 70, Janesville Parker 49

Wayland Academy 57, Dodgeland 55

Weyauwega-Fremont 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..