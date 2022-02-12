The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Chippewa Falls 33

Eau Claire North 60, Hudson 59

Germantown 76, Arrowhead 70

Gillett 51, Peshtigo 41

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Lakeside Lutheran 42, Luther 35

Menomonie 52, River Falls 24

Mercer 48, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 28

Milwaukee Early View 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39, Kenosha Reuther 21

Omro 50, Ripon 49

Oregon 58, Westosha Central 37

Parkview 60, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 38

Rice Lake 43, New Richmond 33

Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 33

Seneca 57, Weston 30

West Allis Central 53, Heritage Christian 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Foot vs. Harvard, Ill., ccd.

Birchwood vs. Frederic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..