The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Germantown 76, Arrowhead 70
Gillett 51, Peshtigo 41
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Luther 35
Mercer 48, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 28
Milwaukee Early View 38, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39, Kenosha Reuther 21
Omro 50, Ripon 49
Parkview 60, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 38
Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 33
Seneca 57, Weston 30
West Allis Central 53, Heritage Christian 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Foot vs. Harvard, Ill., ccd.
Birchwood vs. Frederic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..