NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published February 11, 2022, about Super Bowl ads, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the star of the Hellmann’s Super Bowl ad. It is Jerod Mayo, the former New England Patriots linebacker who is now their linebackers coach, not Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo.

