By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points and Bo Hodges added 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Butler hold on for a surprising 85-79 victory over No. 18 Marquette. The Bulldogs led by as much as 21 but never trailed. Butler also snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Lewis led Marquette with 27 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Kolek had 17 points as the Golden Eagles lost for the second time in five days. Marquette rallied in the second half and got as close as four but never had a chance to tie the score or take the lead.

