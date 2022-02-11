By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request from the state elections commission to keep absentee ballot drop boxes in place through the April 5 election for local offices. The court’s 4-3 ruling Friday means that after Tuesday’s primary, drop boxes located outside of local election clerks’ offices will be illegal. No one other than the voter will be allowed to return an absentee ballot. That was a lower court’s ruling that the Supreme Court put on hold through the primary. The court has yet to rule on the underlying case, which will determine the legality of absentee drop boxes going forward in the battleground state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.