By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says state agents fired their weapons while arresting a Beaver Dam on Madison’s far east side last week. Quadren Wilson’s family says officers shot him five times in the back on Feb. 3. Authorities have not said he was shot, but the sheriff’s office has said that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at a hospital and later transferred to jail. He was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. The sheriff’s office said Friday that two Department of Justice agents fired their weapons but stopped short of saying they shot anyone. None of the officers was wearing body cameras.

