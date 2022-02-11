MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Authorities say a woman has died and two men were wounded in a shooting that stemmed from a possible argument in downtown Milwaukee. Police say officers responded about 10 p.m. Thursday and found the 31-year-old Milwaukee woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she died. WISN-TV reports the shooting took place inside BrownStone Social Lounge. Police say two 23-year-old Milwaukee men had single gunshot wounds and were expected to survive. Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an apparent argument and they were looking early Friday for an unknown shooter.

