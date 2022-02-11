MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Authorities say a woman has died and two men were injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee. WISN-TV reported that Milwaukee police responded to a shooting Thursday at about 10 p.m. on Water Street. Police say the woman, in her 30s, was shot multiple times and the men, in their 20s, are in stable condition. Police believe the shooting began because of an argument but they were unclear if those who were shot were involved or bystanders. Authorities are still looking for an unknown shooter.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.