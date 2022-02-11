By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — A handful of athletes at the Ice Cube curling venue have found a clever way to get around the ban on bringing families to Beijing for the Olympics. They are competing with their spouses or siblings. Tabitha and Tara Peterson are on the U.S. women’s team. Becca Hamilton is also part of that foursome, and her brother Matt is playing for the American men. There were also two married couples in the mixed doubles field, including silver medalists Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien. The athletes say having family here is good for emotional support. And teaming up with someone you know so well may even offer a competitive edge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.