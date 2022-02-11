By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks were lurching higher and lower on Wall Street Friday as markets remain unsettled a day after a wide sell-off brought on by a surprisingly high reading on inflation.

The S&P 500 bounced between gains and losses several times in early trading, and was down 0.5% by the afternoon.

The bond market stabilized after yields soared a day earlier in response to a government report that consumer prices in January made their biggest climb in 40 years.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgage rates, remained at 2.03% from late Thursday, when it rose sharply and traded above 2% for the first time since 2019, according to Tradeweb.

In other stock trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69 points, or 0.2%, to 35,172 as of 1:22 p.m. Eastern and the Nasdaq fell 1%.

Smaller company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

Major indexes are heading for a mixed finish for the week. They either gave up all or most of their weekly gains after the sharp slump on Thursday following a discouraging report on inflation.

“The markets are continuing to sell off a little bit as more people start to think about an aggressive Federal Reserve,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Inflation has been rising persistently over the last year as the economy recovers from the virus pandemic and demand for goods far outpaces supplies. The Labor Department reported that prices at the consumer level were up 7.5% last month from a year earlier, which is the hottest inflation reading since 1982.

The broader market had been gaining ground earlier in the week, but the latest inflation report prompted a bout of selling that erased most of the week’s gains. Investors are worried about the impact from the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates to fight rising inflation. Such moves to raise interest rates could rein in inflation, but they would also put downward pressure on all kinds of investments.

Markets will likely remain volatile as the Fed moves closer to raising rates and investors gauge the impact.

“What we’re going through is likely going to continue in the short run,” Zaccarelli said.

Other economies also are feeling the heat of sharp price increases, with some central banks already moving to raise interest rates. Others are holding off. Central banks in Thailand, Indonesia and India opted this week to keep their benchmark rates unchanged.

Traders now see a 65% chance that the Fed will raise short-term interest rates by half a percentage point at its meeting next month, double the traditional move, according to CME Group.

The latest report on inflation reached investors who are already parsing the current round of corporate earnings for details on how companies are continuing to deal with pressure from supply chain problems and higher prices. Many companies, including Chipotle and Kellogg have raised prices to offset the impact.

Investors rewarded several companies on Friday for reporting solid financial results. Online real estate marketplace Zillow rose 15.4% after reporting surprisingly strong revenue. GoDaddy rose 9% after the web hosting company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose 2.4%. Chevron rose 1.2%. Those gains were tempered by falling technology stocks. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 4.6%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.