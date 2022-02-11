WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is due back in court. Thirty-nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. is expected to enter a plea Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge also could take up Brooks’ motion for a change of venue that was filed Thursday. Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial. Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

