BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 67, Rosholt 45
Antigo 46, Tomahawk 41
Arrowhead 81, Oconomowoc 76
Assumption 54, Abbotsford 39
Brookfield Central 92, Marquette University 49
Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 58
Campbellsport 64, Omro 62
Catholic Memorial 75, Waukesha West 50
Cedarburg 54, West Bend East 40
Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54
Clear Lake 69, Clayton 32
Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Crandon 67, Elcho 60
Cudahy 66, Brown Deer 63
De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 67
De Soto 61, Ithaca 51
Dominican 85, Martin Luther 78
Drummond 46, Bayfield 34
Drummond 63, Mercer 35
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42
Florence 68, Crandon 40
Franklin 74, Racine Park 34
Gillett 49, Niagara 43
Grantsburg 63, Webster 23
Green Bay Preble 67, Sheboygan South 54
Hartford Union 57, Port Washington 55
Howards Grove 91, St. Mary Catholic 66
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 51
Hurley 91, Mercer 37
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Shiocton 35
Laconia 83, North Fond du Lac 50
Lakeland 64, Rhinelander 60, OT
Lena 63, Oneida Nation 59
Marshfield 70, Holmen 45
Martin Luther 69, Racine Lutheran 48
Medford Area 82, Northland Pines 57
Mellen 53, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Menasha 72, Green Bay West 30
Menomonee Falls 66, Brookfield East 57
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38
Milwaukee Golda Meir 66, Milwaukee Juneau 48
Mishicot 46, Hilbert 43
Mosinee 74, Merrill 69
Mukwonago 83, Waukesha North 70
Muskego 74, Kettle Moraine 68
Necedah 68, Hillsboro 58
Notre Dame 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 41
Omro 56, Lomira 53
Pewaukee 94, New Berlin West 54
Pius XI Catholic 66, Shorewood 42
Reedsville 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62
River Falls 45, Eau Claire North 33
Royall 56, Brookwood 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Oostburg 38
Sheboygan Christian 53, Random Lake 37
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 44
Slinger 63, Grafton 53
South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43
Spring Valley 61, Durand 39
St. John’s NW Military Academy 71, Messmer 43
St. Marys Springs 75, Mayville 69
St. Marys Springs 90, North Fond du Lac 67
Turtle Lake 57, Shell Lake 45
Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 49
Washburn 59, Bayfield 58
Westosha Central 84, Waterford 57
Whitnall 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 66
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Greendale 41
