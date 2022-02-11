The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 67, Rosholt 45

Antigo 46, Tomahawk 41

Arrowhead 81, Oconomowoc 76

Assumption 54, Abbotsford 39

Brookfield Central 92, Marquette University 49

Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 58

Campbellsport 64, Omro 62

Catholic Memorial 75, Waukesha West 50

Cedarburg 54, West Bend East 40

Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54

Clear Lake 69, Clayton 32

Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Crandon 67, Elcho 60

Cudahy 66, Brown Deer 63

De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 67

De Soto 61, Ithaca 51

Dominican 85, Martin Luther 78

Drummond 46, Bayfield 34

Drummond 63, Mercer 35

Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42

Florence 68, Crandon 40

Franklin 74, Racine Park 34

Gillett 49, Niagara 43

Grantsburg 63, Webster 23

Green Bay Preble 67, Sheboygan South 54

Hartford Union 57, Port Washington 55

Howards Grove 91, St. Mary Catholic 66

Hudson 71, Rice Lake 51

Hurley 91, Mercer 37

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Shiocton 35

Laconia 83, North Fond du Lac 50

Lakeland 64, Rhinelander 60, OT

Lena 63, Oneida Nation 59

Marshfield 70, Holmen 45

Martin Luther 69, Racine Lutheran 48

Medford Area 82, Northland Pines 57

Mellen 53, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Menasha 72, Green Bay West 30

Menomonee Falls 66, Brookfield East 57

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38

Milwaukee Golda Meir 66, Milwaukee Juneau 48

Mishicot 46, Hilbert 43

Mosinee 74, Merrill 69

Mukwonago 83, Waukesha North 70

Muskego 74, Kettle Moraine 68

Necedah 68, Hillsboro 58

Notre Dame 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 41

Omro 56, Lomira 53

Pewaukee 94, New Berlin West 54

Pius XI Catholic 66, Shorewood 42

Reedsville 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

River Falls 45, Eau Claire North 33

Royall 56, Brookwood 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Oostburg 38

Sheboygan Christian 53, Random Lake 37

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 44

Slinger 63, Grafton 53

South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43

Spring Valley 61, Durand 39

St. John’s NW Military Academy 71, Messmer 43

St. Marys Springs 75, Mayville 69

St. Marys Springs 90, North Fond du Lac 67

Turtle Lake 57, Shell Lake 45

Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 49

Washburn 59, Bayfield 58

Westosha Central 84, Waterford 57

Whitnall 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 66

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Greendale 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..