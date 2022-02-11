The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 67, Rosholt 45

Assumption 54, Abbotsford 39

Brookfield Central 92, Marquette University 49

Campbellsport 64, Omro 62

Catholic Memorial 75, Waukesha West 50

Clear Lake 69, Clayton 32

Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Crandon 67, Elcho 60

Cudahy 66, Brown Deer 63

De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 67

De Soto 61, Ithaca 51

Dominican 85, Martin Luther 78

Drummond 46, Bayfield 34

Drummond 63, Mercer 35

Florence 68, Crandon 40

Franklin 74, Racine Park 34

Gillett 49, Niagara 43

Green Bay Preble 67, Sheboygan South 54

Homestead 66, West Bend West 38

Hurley 91, Mercer 37

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Shiocton 35

Martin Luther 69, Racine Lutheran 48

Mellen 53, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Menasha 72, Green Bay West 30

Menomonee Falls 66, Brookfield East 57

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38

Mukwonago 83, Waukesha North 70

Muskego 74, Kettle Moraine 68

Notre Dame 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 41

Pewaukee 94, New Berlin West 54

Pius XI Catholic 66, Shorewood 42

Reedsville 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Oostburg 38

Sheboygan Christian 53, Random Lake 37

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 44

Slinger 63, Grafton 53

Spring Valley 61, Durand 39

St. Marys Springs 75, Mayville 69

St. Marys Springs 90, North Fond du Lac 67

Turtle Lake 57, Shell Lake 45

Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 49

Westosha Central 84, Waterford 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Greendale 41

