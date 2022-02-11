The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 65, Mauston 25
Algoma 58, Sturgeon Bay 20
Amherst 52, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34
Antigo 54, Tomahawk 20
Argyle 47, Pecatonica 36
Argyle 79, Monticello 39
Arrowhead 61, Oconomowoc 53
Badger 50, Elkhorn Area 37
Bay Port 39, Pulaski 33
Belleville 82, Waterloo 36
Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37
Bonduel 67, Oconto 28
Brillion 45, Sheboygan Falls 33
Brookfield Central 52, Menomonee Falls 35
Brown Deer 61, Cudahy 14
Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42
Cedarburg 77, West Bend East 50
Cedarburg 80, Nicolet 39
Clear Lake 66, Clayton 36
Colfax 50, Elk Mound 29
D.C. Everest 74, Merrill 52
De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 45
Denmark 53, Little Chute 15
Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36
Fall Creek 48, Stanley-Boyd 28
Fall River 62, Montello 44
Fennimore 65, Riverdale 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Clintonville 47
Freedom 84, Waupaca 12
Grantsburg 58, Webster 33
Hamilton 53, Wauwatosa East 36
Hartford Union 70, Port Washington 31
Homestead 66, West Bend West 38
Hortonville 80, Appleton East 64
Independence 49, Gilmanton 28
Kettle Moraine 59, Muskego 28
Kickapoo 61, Weston 25
Kiel 52, Roncalli 35
Kimberly 75, Appleton West 37
Ladysmith 57, Ashland 50
Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 47
Lancaster 57, Platteville 48
Madison La Follette 91, Janesville Craig 72
McDonell Central 54, Cadott 36
McFarland 69, Turner 30
Medford Area 53, Northland Pines 33
Milwaukee King 50, West Bend West 32
Milwaukee South 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 27
Neillsville 80, Granton 6
New Berlin Eisenhower 77, West Allis Central 38
New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39
North Crawford 41, Seneca 32
Northland Lutheran 66, Bowler 39
Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Oak Creek 64, Racine Case 31
Oakfield 66, Hustisford 58
Oconto Falls 63, Waupaca 21
Oregon 49, Mount Horeb 36
Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55
Pacelli 67, Tri-County 19
Pardeeville 76, Montello 28
Peshtigo 41, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 34
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Pius XI Catholic 76, Shorewood 49
Port Edwards 47, Tri-County 33
Prescott 68, Somerset 49
Racine Lutheran 53, Martin Luther 48
Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 56
South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43
Spooner 47, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 34
The Prairie School 59, Saint Thomas More 49
Turtle Lake 51, Shell Lake 29
Union Grove 89, Wilmot Union 60
Valders 47, Two Rivers 42
Watertown 53, DeForest 48
West De Pere 74, Shawano 47
Xavier 59, Seymour 43
