GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 65, Mauston 25

Algoma 58, Sturgeon Bay 20

Amherst 52, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34

Antigo 54, Tomahawk 20

Argyle 47, Pecatonica 36

Argyle 79, Monticello 39

Arrowhead 61, Oconomowoc 53

Badger 50, Elkhorn Area 37

Bay Port 39, Pulaski 33

Belleville 82, Waterloo 36

Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37

Bonduel 67, Oconto 28

Brillion 45, Sheboygan Falls 33

Brookfield Central 52, Menomonee Falls 35

Brown Deer 61, Cudahy 14

Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42

Cedarburg 77, West Bend East 50

Cedarburg 80, Nicolet 39

Clear Lake 66, Clayton 36

Colfax 50, Elk Mound 29

D.C. Everest 74, Merrill 52

De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 45

Denmark 53, Little Chute 15

Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36

Fall Creek 48, Stanley-Boyd 28

Fall River 62, Montello 44

Fennimore 65, Riverdale 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Clintonville 47

Freedom 84, Waupaca 12

Grantsburg 58, Webster 33

Hamilton 53, Wauwatosa East 36

Hartford Union 70, Port Washington 31

Homestead 66, West Bend West 38

Hortonville 80, Appleton East 64

Independence 49, Gilmanton 28

Kettle Moraine 59, Muskego 28

Kickapoo 61, Weston 25

Kiel 52, Roncalli 35

Kimberly 75, Appleton West 37

Ladysmith 57, Ashland 50

Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 47

Lancaster 57, Platteville 48

Madison La Follette 91, Janesville Craig 72

McDonell Central 54, Cadott 36

McFarland 69, Turner 30

Medford Area 53, Northland Pines 33

Milwaukee King 50, West Bend West 32

Milwaukee South 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 27

Neillsville 80, Granton 6

New Berlin Eisenhower 77, West Allis Central 38

New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39

North Crawford 41, Seneca 32

Northland Lutheran 66, Bowler 39

Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 14

Oak Creek 64, Racine Case 31

Oakfield 66, Hustisford 58

Oconto Falls 63, Waupaca 21

Oregon 49, Mount Horeb 36

Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55

Pacelli 67, Tri-County 19

Pardeeville 76, Montello 28

Peshtigo 41, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 34

Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Pius XI Catholic 76, Shorewood 49

Port Edwards 47, Tri-County 33

Prescott 68, Somerset 49

Racine Lutheran 53, Martin Luther 48

Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 56

South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43

Spooner 47, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 34

The Prairie School 59, Saint Thomas More 49

Turtle Lake 51, Shell Lake 29

Union Grove 89, Wilmot Union 60

Valders 47, Two Rivers 42

Watertown 53, DeForest 48

West De Pere 74, Shawano 47

Xavier 59, Seymour 43

