The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argyle 47, Pecatonica 36
Brillion 45, Sheboygan Falls 33
Brookfield Central 52, Menomonee Falls 35
Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42
Cedarburg 77, West Bend East 50
Cedarburg 80, Nicolet 39
Fall River 62, Montello 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Clintonville 47
Freedom 84, Waupaca 12
Grantsburg 58, Webster 33
Hartford Union 70, Port Washington 31
Independence 49, Gilmanton 28
Kickapoo 61, Weston 25
Lancaster 57, Platteville 48
Milwaukee King 50, West Bend West 32
New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39
Oak Creek 64, Racine Case 31
Oconto Falls 63, Waupaca 21
Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55
Pacelli 67, Tri-County 19
Peshtigo 41, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 34
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Port Edwards 47, Tri-County 33
Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38
Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 42
South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43
Spooner 47, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Watertown 53, DeForest 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..