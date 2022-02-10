By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to illegally reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun was also disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims. The conspiracy theorist filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee. Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been running as a defender of democracy.

