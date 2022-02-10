MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker tweeted that if parents want to have a say in their child’s education they should pay for private school or home school, a message she later deleted and apologized for. Republicans jumped over the Thursday tweet from state Rep. Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton, who is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party. Many tried to tie it to a similar comment made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his losing race last year to Republican Glenn Youngkin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a video message recorded in her car denouncing Snodgrass’s tweet.

