By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame ended several long waits and voted linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, offensive lineman Tony Boselli, and defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour into the Hall. Three others who also have endured long waits were voted in by the panel with former Raiders speedster Cliff Branch getting in as the senior candidate, Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil in the coach category and longtime head of officiating Art McNally as a contributor.

