BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 40, Sevastopol 37
Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 42
Altoona 88, Amery 58
Appleton East 73, Oshkosh West 62
Appleton West 73, Hortonville 66
Auburndale 55, Athens 52
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Ellsworth 41
Benton 65, Highland 63
Big Foot 57, McFarland 47
Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 45
Bloomer 58, McDonell Central 43
Brodhead 68, Clinton 53
Bruce 47, Flambeau 42
Cambria-Friesland 61, Princeton/Green Lake 59
Cameron 67, Ladysmith 58
Clear Lake 61, Siren 33
Colfax 50, Boyceville 36
Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Columbus Catholic 71, Gilman 31
D.C. Everest 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35
Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 57
DeForest 54, Fort Atkinson 48
Deerfield 78, Parkview 44
Dodgeville 66, River Valley 47
Durand 54, Elk Mound 41
Eastbrook Academy 75, Augustine Prep 73
Eastbrook Academy 76, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46, Alma 42
Edgar 53, Owen-Withee 46
Edgerton 57, Turner 52
Edgewood 52, Reedsburg Area 40
Evansville 65, East Troy 58
Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 33
Fall Creek 75, Cadott 35
Fennimore 59, Riverdale 50
Fond du Lac 65, Appleton North 61
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Little Chute 39
Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 39
Gibraltar 49, Peshtigo 48
Hope 93, Saint Francis 53
Hustisford 84, Wayland Academy 44
Jefferson 53, Whitewater 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Berlin 48
Kewaunee 78, Oconto 53
Kickapoo 56, Weston 48
Kiel 49, Valders 46
La Crosse Central 78, La Crosse Logan 38
Lake Mills 73, Poynette 66
Lincoln 48, Gilmanton 37
Lodi 76, Lakeside Lutheran 71
Lourdes Academy 63, Valley Christian 42
Madison Memorial 73, Madison East 64
Marion 63, White Lake 51
Marshall 77, Wisconsin Heights 42
Marshfield 49, Wausau West 34
Mauston 65, Nekoosa 57
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57
Middleton 67, Verona Area 61
Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43
Mineral Point 75, Cuba City 62
Mount Horeb 75, Baraboo 39
Neenah 83, Kimberly 82, OT
Neillsville 85, Colby 71
New Auburn 62, Birchwood 31
Northland Lutheran 92, Bowler 49
Northwestern 77, Spooner 59
Oakfield 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 48
Oregon 51, Sauk Prairie 42
Oshkosh North 82, Kaukauna 61
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 43
Platteville 59, Lancaster 46
Plymouth 85, Winneconne 66
Portage 64, Monroe 62
Potosi 59, Belmont 28
Prairie Farm 76, Lake Holcombe 46
Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 41
Prescott 90, Somerset 41
Racine Case 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Rio 76, Montello 57
River Ridge 61, Shullsburg 28
Roncalli 66, Two Rivers 46
Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Stockbridge 45
Salam School 61, University Lake/Trinity 51
Seneca 46, North Crawford 20
Sheboygan Christian 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, OT
Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51
South Shore 76, Washburn 67
Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 51
Southwestern 80, Boscobel 40
Spring Valley 63, Glenwood City 37
St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 61
Stanley-Boyd 48, Regis 42
Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 48
Unity 74, Luck 31
Wautoma 64, Westfield Area 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 75, La Farge 24
West De Pere 80, Shawano 60
Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Menominee Indian 56
Whitehall 64, Blair-Taylor 61
Whitnall 66, Milwaukee King 58
Wild Rose 42, Pittsville 34
Williams Bay 62, Madison Abundant Life 57
Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 50
Wrightstown 60, Denmark 52
