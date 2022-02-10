The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 37

Almond-Bancroft 49, Pacelli 42

Altoona 88, Amery 58

Appleton East 73, Oshkosh West 62

Appleton West 73, Hortonville 66

Auburndale 55, Athens 52

Baldwin-Woodville 58, Ellsworth 41

Benton 65, Highland 63

Big Foot 57, McFarland 47

Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 45

Bloomer 58, McDonell Central 43

Brodhead 68, Clinton 53

Bruce 47, Flambeau 42

Cambria-Friesland 61, Princeton/Green Lake 59

Cameron 67, Ladysmith 58

Clear Lake 61, Siren 33

Colfax 50, Boyceville 36

Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Columbus Catholic 71, Gilman 31

D.C. Everest 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 57

DeForest 54, Fort Atkinson 48

Deerfield 78, Parkview 44

Dodgeville 66, River Valley 47

Durand 54, Elk Mound 41

Eastbrook Academy 75, Augustine Prep 73

Eastbrook Academy 76, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46, Alma 42

Edgar 53, Owen-Withee 46

Edgerton 57, Turner 52

Edgewood 52, Reedsburg Area 40

Evansville 65, East Troy 58

Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 33

Fall Creek 75, Cadott 35

Fennimore 59, Riverdale 50

Fond du Lac 65, Appleton North 61

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Little Chute 39

Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 39

Gibraltar 49, Peshtigo 48

Hope 93, Saint Francis 53

Hustisford 84, Wayland Academy 44

Jefferson 53, Whitewater 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Berlin 48

Kewaunee 78, Oconto 53

Kickapoo 56, Weston 48

Kiel 49, Valders 46

La Crosse Central 78, La Crosse Logan 38

Lake Mills 73, Poynette 66

Lodi 76, Lakeside Lutheran 71

Madison Memorial 73, Madison East 64

Marion 63, White Lake 51

Marshall 77, Wisconsin Heights 42

Marshfield 49, Wausau West 34

Mauston 65, Nekoosa 57

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57

Middleton 67, Verona Area 61

Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43

Mineral Point 75, Cuba City 62

Mount Horeb 75, Baraboo 39

Neenah 83, Kimberly 82, OT

Neillsville 85, Colby 71

New Auburn 62, Birchwood 31

Northland Lutheran 92, Bowler 49

Northwestern 77, Spooner 59

Oakfield 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 48

Oregon 51, Sauk Prairie 42

Oshkosh North 82, Kaukauna 61

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Thorp 43

Platteville 59, Lancaster 46

Plymouth 85, Winneconne 66

Portage 64, Monroe 62

Potosi 59, Belmont 28

Prairie Farm 76, Lake Holcombe 46

Prairie du Chien 50, Richland Center 41

Prescott 90, Somerset 41

Racine Case 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Rio 76, Montello 57

River Ridge 61, Shullsburg 28

Roncalli 66, Two Rivers 46

Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Stockbridge 45

Salam School 61, University Lake/Trinity 51

Seneca 46, North Crawford 20

Sheboygan Christian 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, OT

Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51

South Shore 76, Washburn 67

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 51

Southwestern 80, Boscobel 40

Spring Valley 63, Glenwood City 37

St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 61

Stanley-Boyd 48, Regis 42

Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 48

Unity 74, Luck 31

Wautoma 64, Westfield Area 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, La Farge 24

West De Pere 80, Shawano 60

Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Menominee Indian 56

Whitehall 64, Blair-Taylor 61

Whitnall 66, Milwaukee King 58

Wild Rose 42, Pittsville 34

Williams Bay 62, Madison Abundant Life 57

Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 50

Wrightstown 60, Denmark 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..