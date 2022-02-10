The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 55, Onalaska 39

Assumption 54, Auburndale 35

Assumption 60, Abbotsford 28

Cashton 60, New Lisbon 34

Chippewa Falls 57, New Richmond 42

Clear Lake 61, Siren 50

Coleman 62, Crivitz 49

Crandon 52, Florence 30

De Soto 37, Weston 17

Durand 65, Plum City 39

Eau Claire North 65, River Falls 44

Edgerton 89, Turner 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27

Gillett 48, Oneida Nation 30

Hilbert 52, Howards Grove 39

Kaukauna 48, Oshkosh North 29

Kenosha Christian Life 71, Messmer 24

La Crosse Central 47, La Crosse Logan 34

Lac Courte Oreilles 45, Mercer 26

Laconia 64, Mayville 20

Lake Holcombe 63, Prairie Farm 58, OT

Luther 43, Westby 36

Mishicot 65, Sheboygan Christian 17

New London 73, Green Bay East 34

Niagara 51, Suring 41

Northwood 72, Frederic 13

Ozaukee 76, Random Lake 64

Rice Lake 46, Hudson 35

Salam School 36, University Lake/Trinity 31

Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

South Shore 41, Drummond 26

Spencer 60, Granton 9

St. Mary Catholic 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 42

Stockbridge 47, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 32

Stratford 44, Rib Lake 24

Sun Prairie 82, Janesville Parker 20

Tomah 47, Sparta 31

Westosha Central 43, Waterford 32

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Mosinee 57

Wonewoc-Center 64, Brookwood 28

Wrightstown 72, Denmark 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..