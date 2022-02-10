The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 37

Altoona 88, Amery 58

Appleton East 73, Oshkosh West 62

Auburndale 55, Athens 52

Benton 65, Highland 63

Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 45

Bloomer 58, McDonell Central 43

Cameron 67, Ladysmith 58

Colfax 50, Boyceville 36

Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Columbus Catholic 71, Gilman 31

D.C. Everest 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 57

DeForest 54, Fort Atkinson 48

Dodgeville 66, River Valley 47

Durand 54, Elk Mound 41

Eastbrook Academy 75, Augustine Prep 73

Eastbrook Academy 76, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46, Alma 42

Edgerton 57, Turner 52

Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 33

Fall Creek 75, Cadott 35

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Little Chute 39

Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 39

Gibraltar 49, Peshtigo 48

Hope 93, Saint Francis 53

Jefferson 53, Whitewater 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Berlin 48

Kewaunee 78, Oconto 53

La Crosse Central 78, La Crosse Logan 38

Marion 63, White Lake 51

Mauston 65, Nekoosa 57

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57

Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43

Mineral Point 75, Cuba City 62

Mount Horeb 75, Baraboo 39

Neenah 83, Kimberly 82, OT

Neillsville 85, Colby 71

New Auburn 62, Birchwood 31

Northwestern 77, Spooner 59

Oakfield 51, Central Wisconsin Christian 48

Oregon 51, Sauk Prairie 42

Oshkosh North 82, Kaukauna 61

Platteville 59, Lancaster 46

Plymouth 85, Winneconne 66

Potosi 59, Belmont 28

Prairie du Chien 50, Richland Center 41

Prescott 90, Somerset 41

Racine Case 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53

Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Stockbridge 45

Salam School 61, University Lake/Trinity 51

Seneca 46, North Crawford 20

South Shore 76, Washburn 67

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 51

Southwestern 80, Boscobel 40

Spring Valley 63, Glenwood City 37

St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 61

Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 48

Unity 74, Luck 31

Wautoma 64, Westfield Area 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, La Farge 24

West De Pere 80, Shawano 60

Whitnall 66, Milwaukee King 58

Wild Rose 42, Pittsville 34

Williams Bay 62, Madison Abundant Life 57

Wisconsin Dells 55, Adams-Friendship 50

Wrightstown 60, Denmark 52

