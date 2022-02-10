The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 54, Auburndale 35
De Soto 37, Weston 17
Durand 65, Plum City 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27
Kenosha Christian Life 71, Messmer 24
La Crosse Central 47, La Crosse Logan 34
Lac Courte Oreilles 45, Mercer 26
Lake Holcombe 63, Prairie Farm 58, OT
Salam School 36, University Lake/Trinity 31
South Shore 41, Drummond 26
Spencer 60, Granton 9
Stockbridge 47, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 32
Sun Prairie 82, Janesville Parker 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..