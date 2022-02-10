By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act. The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player. Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel is Coach of the Year, while Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (Comeback Player) and receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Offensive Rookie) also got awards. So did Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (Offensive Player), Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (Defensive Player), Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (Defensive Rookie) and Dan Quinn.

