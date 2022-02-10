ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick and Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton have joined Major League Baseball’s eight-man executive council. They replaced Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Milwaukee chairman Mark Attanasio. The council also includes Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Colorado chairman Dick Monfort; Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Christopher Ilitch; and Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton and Kansas City Royals chairman John Sherman.

