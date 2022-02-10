By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks have added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade on Thursday that also includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old. The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.