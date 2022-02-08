The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 69, Tri-County 44
Bayfield 81, Lac Courte Oreilles 52
Belleville 89, Watertown Luther Prep 70
Brookfield Central 70, Wauwatosa East 63
Cassville 71, Weston 34
Chippewa Falls 92, D.C. Everest 84
Columbus 52, Monona Grove 47
Columbus Catholic 73, Rib Lake 38
Crivitz 59, Niagara 24
Dodgeville 55, Sauk Prairie 54
Drummond 65, Mercer 40
Fall River 57, Westfield Area 51
Fort Atkinson 78, Jefferson 30
Glenwood City 44, Amery 34
Green Bay Southwest 86, Sheboygan South 82
Greenfield 61, Greendale 55
Heritage Christian 71, Living Word Lutheran 70
Hillsboro 67, Cashton 56
Homestead 77, Hartford Union 72
Hortonville 77, West De Pere 74
Howards Grove 94, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59
Hurley 97, Mellen 65
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Marathon 30
Johnson Creek 68, Clinton 57
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Racine Lutheran 49
Kenosha Tremper 86, Racine Park 59
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41
Kimberly 68, Stevens Point 52
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 59, Xavier 58
La Crosse Central 56, Holmen 36
Laconia 59, Lomira 46
Lakeside Lutheran 66, St. John’s NW Military Academy 44
Lena 70, White Lake 47
Living Word Lutheran 84, Oakfield 77
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Ashwaubenon 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 59, Sheboygan Christian 57
Marshall 61, Cambridge 50
Marshfield 36, Eau Claire North 35
Mauston 59, Baraboo 50
Mayville 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61
Medford Area 62, Rhinelander 39
Menomonee Falls 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 64
Middleton 69, Janesville Craig 61
Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 57
Monroe 54, Lodi 45
Mosinee 75, Northland Pines 62
Necedah 72, Brookwood 34
New Auburn 52, Clayton 29
New London 64, Winneconne 59
Northwestern 72, Superior 68
Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 49
Oak Creek 49, Franklin 40
Oconomowoc 64, Catholic Memorial 62
Pardeeville 77, Wisconsin Heights 69
Peshtigo 66, Algoma 42
Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 27
Pittsville 48, Spencer 43
Pius XI Catholic 71, New Berlin West 68
Portage 78, Nekoosa 23
Potosi 81, Pecatonica 47
Prairie du Chien 53, Westby 36
Princeton/Green Lake 74, Wild Rose 48
Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42
Random Lake 57, Hilbert 31
Reedsville 71, Young Coggs Prep 42
River Ridge 72, De Soto 31
River Valley 50, Fennimore 40
Rosholt 45, Gresham Community 44
Royall 40, Wonewoc-Center 37
Salam School 67, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 26
Sheboygan Area Luth. 108, Mishicot 36
Sheboygan North 60, Green Bay Preble 48
Shell Lake 62, Frederic 43
Shoreland Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 43
Siren 66, Grantsburg 59
Solon Springs 85, Butternut 47
Stillwater, Minn. 75, Hudson 65
Stratford 56, Neillsville 44
Suring 45, Oneida Nation 37
Three Lakes 63, Florence 62
Tomah 73, La Crosse Logan 67
Turner 60, Whitewater 48
Turtle Lake 72, Webster 18
Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 55
Unity 64, Northwood 61
Waterford 63, Catholic Central 41
Waukesha South 63, Kettle Moraine 52
Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 61
Waukesha West 73, D.C. Everest 59
Wausau West 67, Appleton West 65
Wausaukee 52, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Wautoma 78, Montello 51
West Bend East 63, Grafton 52
West Bend West 58, Slinger 55, OT
Whitefish Bay 59, Cedarburg 32
Williams Bay 47, Dodgeland 32
Wisconsin Dells 49, Reedsburg Area 32
