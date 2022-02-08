The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 31
Albany 58, Monticello 25
Almond-Bancroft 57, Tri-County 18
Altoona 44, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Amherst 66, Iola-Scandinavia 47
Appleton East 70, Oshkosh West 45
Arcadia 56, Black River Falls 53
Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51
Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 25
Ashwaubenon 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Augusta 53, Whitehall 44
Baraboo 85, Reedsburg Area 21
Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28
Beaver Dam 53, Waunakee 45
Black Hawk 57, Barneveld 42
Bonduel 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Brillion 71, Valders 56
Cambridge 68, Waterloo 25
Cameron 34, Hayward 25
Chilton 54, Roncalli 22
Clear Lake 61, Luck 18
Clintonville 44, Marinette 42
Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38
Cuba City 74, Iowa-Grant 31
Cumberland 39, Ashland 30
D.C. Everest 77, Merrill 52
Darlington 44, Southwestern 32
De Pere 59, Bay Port 37
De Soto 43, North Crawford 37
Dominican 52, Martin Luther 46
Edgar 43, Stratford 33
Edgerton 85, Whitewater 40
Edgewood 53, Oregon 50
Ellsworth 57, Amery 51
Evansville 45, Big Foot 24
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42
Fall River 62, Montello 44
Fond du Lac 55, Appleton North 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27
Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 31
Green Bay Southwest 40, Sheboygan South 30
Greenwood 57, Granton 11
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 29
Gresham Community 68, Oneida Nation 52
Highland 61, Monticello 28
Hilbert 49, Random Lake 42
Homestead 64, Hartford Union 34
Howards Grove 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 45
Hustisford 73, Wayland Academy 41
Independence 45, Alma 36
Ithaca 51, Weston 19
Janesville Craig 72, Middleton 60
Jefferson 46, Turner 43
Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Park 45
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha South 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Waupun 45
Kewaskum 61, Berlin 16
Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 42
Kickapoo 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 56
La Crosse Central 56, Holmen 36
La Crosse Logan 59, Tomah 50
La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, Seneca 43
Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43
Lake Mills 49, Lodi 40
Lakeland 62, Tomahawk 15
Luther 62, Viroqua 22
MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 52, River Ridge 36
Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 31
Manawa 60, Bowler 10
Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 35
Marshall 63, Belleville 59
McDonell Central 50, Bloomer 31
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 49
Menasha 58, Shawano 45
Menominee Indian 69, Suring 51
Milwaukee King 56, Milwaukee Riverside University 47
Mineral Point 87, Riverdale 35
Mishicot 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51
Mosinee 76, Northland Pines 26
Neenah 82, Kimberly 75
Northwood 44, Unity 36
Notre Dame 68, Pulaski 29
Oak Creek 50, Franklin 43
Oakfield 58, Kohler 30
Oakfield 68, Hustisford 50
Oconomowoc 67, Catholic Memorial 63
Oconto 74, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 38
Oostburg 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33
Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Phillips 81, Athens 50
Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 47
Port Edwards 55, Nekoosa 45
Prescott 57, Saint Croix Central 41
Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42
Racine Lutheran 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37
Randolph 57, Princeton/Green Lake 19
Reedsville 79, Ozaukee 63
Regis 45, Stanley-Boyd 44
Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38
Rice Lake 50, Barron 39
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26
Richland Center 61, Highland 51
Ripon 63, Plymouth 50
Salam School 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Sauk Prairie 55, Portage 24
Seymour 58, New London 50
Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 62
Shell Lake 58, Frederic 25
Shiocton 49, Coleman 28
Shorewood 64, Brown Deer 52
Siren 71, Grantsburg 64
Slinger 67, West Bend West 28
Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61
Somerset 56, Osceola 48
Spencer 41, Loyal 35
St. Croix Falls 54, Ladysmith 51
St. Marys Springs 72, Sturgeon Bay 22
Stoughton 57, Monona Grove 49
Turtle Lake 60, Webster 17
Union Grove 68, Delavan-Darien 43
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Lakeside Lutheran 47
Waukesha West 76, Mukwonago 34
Wausau West 44, Marshfield 40
Wausaukee 56, Goodman 12
West Bend East 64, Grafton 52
Whitnall 61, Cudahy 18
Wild Rose 73, Rosholt 42
Wisconsin Dells 46, Dodgeville 42
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, West Allis Central 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Menominee Indian 45
Xavier 71, Green Bay East 18
