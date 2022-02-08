The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 69, Tri-County 44

Bayfield 81, Lac Courte Oreilles 52

Belleville 89, Watertown Luther Prep 70

Brookfield Central 70, Wauwatosa East 63

Cassville 71, Weston 34

Chippewa Falls 92, D.C. Everest 84

Columbus 52, Monona Grove 47

Columbus Catholic 73, Rib Lake 38

Crivitz 59, Niagara 24

Dodgeville 55, Sauk Prairie 54

Drummond 65, Mercer 40

Fall River 57, Westfield Area 51

Fort Atkinson 78, Jefferson 30

Glenwood City 44, Amery 34

Green Bay Southwest 86, Sheboygan South 82

Greenfield 61, Greendale 55

Heritage Christian 71, Living Word Lutheran 70

Hillsboro 67, Cashton 56

Homestead 77, Hartford Union 72

Hortonville 77, West De Pere 74

Howards Grove 94, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59

Hurley 97, Mellen 65

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Marathon 30

Johnson Creek 68, Clinton 57

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Racine Lutheran 49

Kenosha Tremper 86, Racine Park 59

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41

Kimberly 68, Stevens Point 52

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 59, Xavier 58

La Crosse Central 56, Holmen 36

Laconia 59, Lomira 46

Lakeside Lutheran 66, St. John’s NW Military Academy 44

Lena 70, White Lake 47

Living Word Lutheran 84, Oakfield 77

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Ashwaubenon 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 59, Sheboygan Christian 57

Marshall 61, Cambridge 50

Marshfield 36, Eau Claire North 35

Mauston 59, Baraboo 50

Mayville 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 61

Medford Area 62, Rhinelander 39

Menomonee Falls 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

Middleton 69, Janesville Craig 61

Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 57

Monroe 54, Lodi 45

Mosinee 75, Northland Pines 62

Necedah 72, Brookwood 34

New London 64, Winneconne 59

Northwestern 72, Superior 68

Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 49

Oak Creek 49, Franklin 40

Oconomowoc 64, Catholic Memorial 62

Pardeeville 77, Wisconsin Heights 69

Peshtigo 66, Algoma 42

Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 27

Pittsville 48, Spencer 43

Pius XI Catholic 71, New Berlin West 68

Portage 78, Nekoosa 23

Potosi 81, Pecatonica 47

Prairie du Chien 53, Westby 36

Princeton/Green Lake 74, Wild Rose 48

Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42

Random Lake 57, Hilbert 31

Reedsville 71, Young Coggs Prep 42

River Ridge 72, De Soto 31

River Valley 50, Fennimore 40

Rosholt 45, Gresham Community 44

Royall 40, Wonewoc-Center 37

Salam School 67, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 26

Sheboygan Area Luth. 108, Mishicot 36

Sheboygan North 60, Green Bay Preble 48

Shell Lake 62, Frederic 43

Shoreland Lutheran 56, The Prairie School 43

Siren 66, Grantsburg 59

Solon Springs 85, Butternut 47

Stillwater, Minn. 75, Hudson 65

Stratford 56, Neillsville 44

Suring 45, Oneida Nation 37

Three Lakes 63, Florence 62

Tomah 73, La Crosse Logan 67

Turner 60, Whitewater 48

Turtle Lake 72, Webster 18

Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 55

Waterford 63, Catholic Central 41

Waukesha South 63, Kettle Moraine 52

Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha West 73, D.C. Everest 59

Wausau West 67, Appleton West 65

Wausaukee 52, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Wautoma 78, Montello 51

West Bend East 63, Grafton 52

West Bend West 58, Slinger 55, OT

Whitefish Bay 59, Cedarburg 32

Williams Bay 47, Dodgeland 32

Wisconsin Dells 49, Reedsburg Area 32

