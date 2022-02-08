The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 31
Albany 58, Monticello 25
Almond-Bancroft 57, Tri-County 18
Amherst 66, Iola-Scandinavia 47
Appleton East 70, Oshkosh West 45
Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51
Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 25
Ashwaubenon 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28
Beaver Dam 53, Waunakee 45
Black Hawk 57, Barneveld 42
Bonduel 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Brillion 71, Valders 56
Cameron 34, Hayward 25
Clintonville 44, Marinette 42
Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38
Cuba City 74, Iowa-Grant 31
Cumberland 39, Ashland 30
D.C. Everest 77, Merrill 52
Darlington 44, Southwestern 32
De Pere 59, Bay Port 37
De Soto 43, North Crawford 37
Dominican 52, Martin Luther 46
Edgar 43, Stratford 33
Edgewood 53, Oregon 50
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27
Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 31
Green Bay Southwest 40, Sheboygan South 30
Greenwood 57, Granton 11
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 29
Gresham Community 68, Oneida Nation 52
Highland 61, Monticello 28
Homestead 64, Hartford Union 34
Howards Grove 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 45
Hustisford 73, Wayland Academy 41
Ithaca 51, Weston 19
Janesville Craig 72, Middleton 60
Jefferson 46, Turner 43
Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Park 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Waupun 45
Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 42
La Crosse Logan 59, Tomah 50
La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, Seneca 43
Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43
Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 31
Manawa 60, Bowler 10
Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 35
Marshall 63, Belleville 59
Menasha 58, Shawano 45
Menominee Indian 69, Suring 51
Mineral Point 87, Riverdale 35
Mishicot 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51
Mosinee 76, Northland Pines 26
Notre Dame 68, Pulaski 29
Oak Creek 50, Franklin 43
Oakfield 58, Kohler 30
Oakfield 68, Hustisford 50
Oconomowoc 67, Catholic Memorial 63
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33
Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 47
Port Edwards 55, Nekoosa 45
Prescott 57, Saint Croix Central 41
Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42
Racine Lutheran 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37
Randolph 57, Princeton/Green Lake 19
Reedsville 79, Ozaukee 63
Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26
Ripon 63, Plymouth 50
Salam School 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Seymour 58, New London 50
Shorewood 64, Brown Deer 52
Siren 71, Grantsburg 64
Slinger 67, West Bend West 28
Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61
Somerset 56, Osceola 48
St. Croix Falls 54, Ladysmith 51
St. Marys Springs 72, Sturgeon Bay 22
Turtle Lake 60, Webster 17
Union Grove 68, Delavan-Darien 43
Waukesha West 76, Mukwonago 34
Wausaukee 56, Goodman 12
Whitnall 61, Cudahy 18
Wisconsin Dells 46, Dodgeville 42
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, West Allis Central 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Menominee Indian 45
Xavier 71, Green Bay East 18
___
