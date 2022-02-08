The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 48, Rib Lake 31

Albany 58, Monticello 25

Almond-Bancroft 57, Tri-County 18

Amherst 66, Iola-Scandinavia 47

Appleton East 70, Oshkosh West 45

Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51

Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 25

Ashwaubenon 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28

Beaver Dam 53, Waunakee 45

Black Hawk 57, Barneveld 42

Bonduel 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Brillion 71, Valders 56

Cameron 34, Hayward 25

Clintonville 44, Marinette 42

Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38

Cuba City 74, Iowa-Grant 31

Cumberland 39, Ashland 30

D.C. Everest 77, Merrill 52

Darlington 44, Southwestern 32

De Pere 59, Bay Port 37

De Soto 43, North Crawford 37

Dominican 52, Martin Luther 46

Edgar 43, Stratford 33

Edgewood 53, Oregon 50

Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27

Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 31

Green Bay Southwest 40, Sheboygan South 30

Greenwood 57, Granton 11

Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 29

Gresham Community 68, Oneida Nation 52

Highland 61, Monticello 28

Homestead 64, Hartford Union 34

Howards Grove 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 45

Hustisford 73, Wayland Academy 41

Ithaca 51, Weston 19

Janesville Craig 72, Middleton 60

Jefferson 46, Turner 43

Kenosha Tremper 66, Racine Park 45

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Waupun 45

Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 42

La Crosse Logan 59, Tomah 50

La Farge/Youth Initiative 65, Seneca 43

Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43

Madison Memorial 69, Beloit Memorial 31

Manawa 60, Bowler 10

Marathon 45, Newman Catholic 35

Marshall 63, Belleville 59

Menasha 58, Shawano 45

Menominee Indian 69, Suring 51

Mineral Point 87, Riverdale 35

Mishicot 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51

Mosinee 76, Northland Pines 26

Notre Dame 68, Pulaski 29

Oak Creek 50, Franklin 43

Oakfield 58, Kohler 30

Oakfield 68, Hustisford 50

Oconomowoc 67, Catholic Memorial 63

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33

Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75

Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 47

Port Edwards 55, Nekoosa 45

Prescott 57, Saint Croix Central 41

Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42

Racine Lutheran 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37

Randolph 57, Princeton/Green Lake 19

Reedsville 79, Ozaukee 63

Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26

Ripon 63, Plymouth 50

Salam School 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18

Seymour 58, New London 50

Shorewood 64, Brown Deer 52

Siren 71, Grantsburg 64

Slinger 67, West Bend West 28

Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61

Somerset 56, Osceola 48

St. Croix Falls 54, Ladysmith 51

St. Marys Springs 72, Sturgeon Bay 22

Turtle Lake 60, Webster 17

Union Grove 68, Delavan-Darien 43

Waukesha West 76, Mukwonago 34

Wausaukee 56, Goodman 12

Whitnall 61, Cudahy 18

Wisconsin Dells 46, Dodgeville 42

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, West Allis Central 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Menominee Indian 45

Xavier 71, Green Bay East 18

